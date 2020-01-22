Check out why Harsh Limbachiya is happy

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya the cutest and most entertaining couple of television. Harsh is the writer, and Bharti is the performer. Their journey began with comedy. They are loved for their chemistry as well as for being each other’s strength.

Bharti and Haarsh were seen as participants in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. The couple launched their own reality show, Khatra Khatra Khatra. The fun show received immense love from the audience in its run of over six months.

Bharti and Haarsh dated for 7 long years before they finally got engaged in May 2017. The couple also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye before their wedding in November. They tied the knot in November 2017. It was a big star-studded shaadi and created a lot of buzzes all over social media

