Check out why Sidharth and Shehnaaz's love story is like a fairy tale

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was a hit was because of the contestants and the content they provided for the show.

As we all know, the game of Bigg Boss is very tough to sustain and relationships crumble in no time. But Sidharth and Shehnaaz managed to create a cute bond of friendship and made a place in the audience’s heart. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

They have a commendable fan following and the viewers are happy to see them in their music video together along with the Bigg Boss 13 episodes re-running on Colors.

Now the fans of Siddarth and Shehnaaz shared a photo of the two and said that in our daily life, sometimes some love stories feel like a fairy tale, and Sidnaaz is the example of that.

Some fans have agreed to the same whereas some think that the two will not be in touch as Sidharth never respected her feelings. Shehnaaz has always been vocal about her feelings whereas Siddarth has always maintained that she is only his good friend, which as upset Sidnaaz fans.