Checkout Disha Vakani and her brother Mayur’s childhood picture

MUMBAI: The Television industry has many brother-sister jodis which are entertaining viewers from ages now.

One of them is television actress Disha Vakani, popularly known as Daya from SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and her brother Mayur Vakani, who depicts her brother, Sundar in the show as well. Every time we see Disha and Mayur’s bond on-screen, it reminds us of our siblings.

Mayur continues to entertain the viewers while it has been quite sometime now that Disha has taken a break from the show. Disha, as Dayaben gave a glimpse of her during Navratri celebrations in the show last year. However, it was just a small appearance and now, everyone is curious to know when Disha will start shooting full-fledged for the iconic show!

Along with her chemistry with Jethalal, the viewers are also missing her bond with her 'Sundar veera'. We do not have any idea of when our wishes to see Daya back in the show will be fulfilled, however, for now, the Taarak Mehta fans can take a look at this picture of Disha and Mayur from their childhood days.