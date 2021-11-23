Checkout the twist when Rupali Ganguly aka Monisha MET Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Actress Rupali Ganguly is gaining immense accolades as Anupamaa.

The show, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been successfully ruling hearts and charts of viewers. The show has made place in millions of hearts and the credit goes to the talented team of writers who every time come up with a unique plot and of course the stellar star cast who leave us spellbound with their performance.

The show has been constantly begging for the no1 position and all thanks to the team who works hard in front and behind the camera to bring out the best to the viewers. Anupamaa is one of the shows where not only leads but the entire star cast is of equal importance and screen space.

There is no doubt Rupali Ganguly who is an institute itself. Rupali is one of the actresses on Indian television who has been choosy about work but her projects have been impactful.

The actress has played varied roles but people still recall her for her character as Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and now as Anupamaa.

But what happens when Rupali’s famous characters Monisha from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa come face to face. Rupali has shared a fun video on achieving the mark of 2 million on Instagram.

Take a look!