Checkout the UNSEEN pictures of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
06 May 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having a unique characterization.  

Although every character is adored by the audience in equal proportion, Jethalal’s wife Daya, played by Disha Vakani, was arguably the most adored. We all have grown-up watching her say ‘Hey maa, mataji’ and 'Tapu ke papa'.

Sometime back, Disha as Dayaben gave a glimpse of her during Navratri celebrations in the show. However, it was just a small appearance and everyone is now curious to know when Disha will start shooting full-fledged.

We are sure fans are missing Disha Vakani hence here’s us presenting few unseen pictures of her!

Take a look!














