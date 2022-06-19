Chhavi Mittal says she will be a 'free bird' in about a month

Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite active on social media about her fight with cancer.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 16:15
Chhavi Mittal says she will be a 'free bird' in about a month

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite active on social media about her fight with cancer.

Now she took to her Instagram handle to share that she is finally done with all her radiation therapy sessions and will be fully cured after almost 30 days.

She posted a few pictures and wrote a long message to share about her happiness of getting rid of all the restrictions and attending the last radiation therapy session recently.

Chhavi wrote: "I can't keep calm coz my radiation is FINALLY OVER!! I only recover from this point onwards. I have to follow all restrictions for 30 more days and then I'll be a free bird!
Image 1 shows my marking-free stomach! Image 2 shows the markings I carried for a month while the radiation took place. And image 3 has a story!"

"I had to hold my breath while the radiation was being given & when I would get breathless and breathe, the machine would stop. So just to make the whole process fun & build on my breath-holding time, I would always count on my mind Mississippi 1, Mississippi 2.," she added.

"In this picture, @poojagor accompanied me for my radiation session and when I shared this tiny bit of info with her, she told me a joke that changed my counting for the rest of the sessions
"How does a hippie count his wives?? Mrs hippie 1, Mrs hippie 2"

She concluded with: "Well, these little things made my radiation smooth and I can't thank the universe enough for how blessed I am! Soon this will all be behind me! Btw, I could hold my breath till Mrs hippi 32 #cancersurvivor"

Soon after her post many of her industry friends and fans expressed their happiness.

Karan V Grover mentioned: "Getting ready to party on ur birthday..."

Actress Pooja A Gor wrote with a laughing emoji: "And the countdown begins: 1Mrs Hippie, 2 Mrs Hippie.."

While many of her fans asked her to enjoy and relax, others wrote how she became an inspiration for many.

On fan wrote: "Bravo to your optimism and spirit."

Another fan commented: "you inspire me so much."

Source: INS

Chhavi Mittal Television social media Pooja Gor TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 16:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bradley Cooper admits getting 'addicted to cocaine' in his 20s
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Bradley Cooper got candid about his past and revealed that he was addicted to cocaine in his 20s...
Upasana Singh on 'Masoom': I didn't have to use glycerine to cry onscreen
MUMBAI: Actress Aparna Balamurali, who plays one of the leads in upcoming web series 'Fingertip 2', says it takes a lot...
Cezanne Khan: 'Appnapan' helped me to push the envelope as actor
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Cezanne Khan, who is gearing up for the new show titled 'Appnapan...Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan...
Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the upcoming Prabhas-starrer 'Project K...
Chhavi Mittal says she will be a 'free bird' in about a month
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal has been quite active on social media about her fight with cancer. Now she...
Saanand Verma slept in a stinky godown before becoming an actor
MUMBAI: Actor Saanand Verma, who is seen as Anokhe Lal Saxena in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', discussed his early struggles...
Recent Stories
Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'
Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'
Latest Video