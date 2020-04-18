'Chhota Bheem' to air on Doordarshan amid lockdown

MUMBAI: The popular children's cartoon series, "Chhota Bheem", which currently airs on Pogo, will now also telecast on Doordarshan amid the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The animation series, which was originally aired on Pogo featuring the superhero Bheem, will air on Doordarshan till May 3.

Currently, Doordarshan is re-telecasting some its old shows in order to keep people entertained amid the lockdown. And with the return of over three-decade-old Hindu mythology show "Ramayana", Doordarshan has reportedly garnered over 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.

Announcing the partnership between Pogo and Doordarshan to rerun "Chhota Bheem", Siddharth Jain, Managing Director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia, said: "These are challenging times and we believe that Pogo's fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem'."