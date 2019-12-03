Chhoti Sardaarni star Avinesh Rekhi chills with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh; shares delightful picture

MUMBAI: Avinesh Rekhi is well known for shows like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Chal, Sheh Aur Maat, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Maharana Pratap, among others.

Avinesh is currently seen in Colors' popular show Chhoti Sardarni, where he is playing the role of Sarabjit Gill. The actor has donned the Sardar look, and fans love to see him in this avatar. Moreover, Avnesh and Nimrit Ahluwali's fresh pairing is one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.

Avinesh is known for his attractive looks, and his blue-coloured eyes make him look even more charming. The actor enjoys a great fan following on Instagram as he keeps his fans posted about his latest outings by sharing amazing pictures.

Yesterday, the actor posted a group picture where we can see him along with his wife Raisa and a friend. A well-known face from Bollywood, that is, Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2 star Sunny Singh, was also part of the photograph.

Take a look at the picture.

Avinesh along with Sunny posed for a happy click, and Avinesh mentioned in the caption that it was nice catching up with Sunny.

Well, it seems Avinesh and Sunny are really good friends!

On the work front, apart from doing several TV shows, Avinesh has also been part of films like Ru Ba Ru and Dil Bole Hadippa. Meanwhile, Sunny Singh was last seen in the film Ujda Chaman.