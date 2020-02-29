Chhoti Sardarrni: Avinesh Rekhi AKA Sarabjit becomes a baba; something interesting coming up

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni has been entertaining the viewers with its amazing plot. The show is being highly appreciated by the audiences.

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia play the role of Sarabjit and Meher in the show.

Fans are loving Sarab and Meher's amazing jodi. Also, Kevina Tak AKA Param is a major highlight of the show and gives us a reason to watch it.

Chhoti Sardarrni is witnessing lots of drama in the current track. And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Sarabjit donning a very different avatar. He will be seen as a baba in the show.

Avinesh shared a cute boomerang video where he is seen donning a baba's look. He has also revealed that the viewers will witness lots of fun and laughter in the upcoming episode.

Take a look at Avinesh's post:

Not just Sarabjit but Param too has disguised as Baba and is looking extremely cute.

Here are some more stills from the show where Avinesh and Param are seen in their baba look:

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Chhoti Sardarrni? Tell us in the comments.