Chhoti Sardarrni: Avinesh Rekhi AKA Sarabjit becomes a baba; something interesting coming up

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni has been entertaining the viewers with its amazing plot. The show is being highly appreciated by the audiences.
Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia play the role of Sarabjit and Meher in the show.
Fans are loving Sarab and Meher's amazing jodi. Also, Kevina Tak AKA Param is a major highlight of the show and gives us a reason to watch it.
Chhoti Sardarrni is witnessing lots of drama in the current track. And now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Sarabjit donning a very different avatar. He will be seen as a baba in the show.
Avinesh shared a cute boomerang video where he is seen donning a baba's look. He has also revealed that the viewers will witness lots of fun and laughter in the upcoming episode.
Take a look at Avinesh's post:
Not just Sarabjit but Param too has disguised as Baba and is looking extremely cute.
Here are some more stills from the show where Avinesh and Param are seen in their baba look:
Omg #Googlebaba mooch fell down chotu baba alerted vadde baba Rana busy searching for his mob dhillons puzzled what baba is doing behind the couch Baba busy running behind his moustache mummuji baffled whether he found out about the incident Rana scared mummyji more is he trying to find out kun ki nishan mummyji fainted Dhillons agitated Amrita bhabhi sprinkled baba 's theerth mummyji came back to conscious @avisthename @abhishekjangra1 @abhievohra20 @abhilashajakhar @anitaraaj @amal_036 @kevina_tak
Quick Review #ChotiSarrDaarni Hilarious part of the crazy episode #jaijaibabablacksheep hu pi chi ku chi chi !!! #JaiJaiGoogleBaba Google baba met Rana Rana shares his secret with google baba Rana asking #lovetips from google baba Rana asked google baba to bless him to make his love successful While Rana was searching his mob baba had some refreshment @avisthename @abhievohra20 @anitaraaj @amal_036 @abhilashajakhar
Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Chhoti Sardarrni? Tell us in the comments.
