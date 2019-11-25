News

Child artist Vidhaan Sharma roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Nov 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: As promised, we are back with another important and exclusive update on Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming daily Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.  

Child artist Vidhaan Sharma, who has been a part of shows like Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna and web-series like Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and The Verdict – Nanavati V/s State, has been roped in for the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein will star Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. The show will have a stellar star cast comprising Zebby Singh, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Satyajeet Sharma, and Vijay Kashyap (as mentioned by us).

We also exclusively wrote that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will bid adieu to the audience on 20th December, and Yeh Hai Chahatein will replace the show from 23rd December (2019).

Here’s wishing the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein all the very best! 

