Choti Sardaarni’s Nimrit Kaur waiting for Salman Khan’s call; here’s why!

04 Dec 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: As much as Choti Sardarni is being lauded for its storyline and concept on Colors, the model cum actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who plays the titular role is being much appreciated for what she brings on the screens. 

The actress plays the role of Meher opposite Avinash Rekhi. Along with the paring with Avinesh, the viewers quite enjoy watching her bond with the kid Param in the show. In the coming episodes, Nimrit aka Meher will be seen donning the look of a cop.

And as a treat for her fans, Nimrit has shared some glimpses of her look from the upcoming sequence on her Instagram profile. Nimrit looks beautiful but what caught our attention all the more was the caption of the picture.  Looks like Nimrit happens to be a fan of Salman Khan and since she has turned cop in Choti Sardarni, we hopes that Salman will approach her to play the heroin in his next cop drama, Dabangg 4.

Take a look!

