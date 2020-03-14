Choti Sardarni actress Mansi Sharma confirms being pregnant

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Mansi Sharma, who has last seen in Colors’ Choti Sardarni is on cloud nine. The actress will soon embrace motherhood.

Mansi had quit Choti Sardarni midway and there was a strong buzz about the she is expecting her first child from singer-actor Yuvraj Hans, son of veteran singer Hans Raj. However, the couple kept the good news under wraps.

But now, Mansi has now confirmed the news by uploading a baby shower picture along with her husband Yuvraj. Mansi is glowing and how!

She wrote, “Baby Shower #Thank u Rabb ji for everything #8 months #touchwood #to be mom n dad #blessed.”

Take a look!

The actress has been replaced with Simran Sachdeva, who will now play the lead role of Harleen.