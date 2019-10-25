News

Choti Sardarni: Avtar Gill and Vinita Malik to enter the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Choti Sardarni, which airs on Colors, has made a fan base for itself in a short span of time. The TV series stars Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia.

The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens and has been consistently grabbing the top five positions in the TRPs. Now, according to the latest media report, the makers will soon bring a slightly new plot by adding two new characters. In the coming episodes, Bollywood fame Avtar Gill and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vinita Malik will enter the show. They will play Param’s maternal grandparents and bring some major twists in the narrative.

