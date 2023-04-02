Choti Sardarni fame Drishtii Garewal reveals her baby bump, deets inside

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is here with the latest update from the world of entertainment.

Colors TV’s Choti Sardarni has become a household name for everyone. It is one of the most popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama.

The show initially began with narrating the tale that how after learning about Meher's pregnancy, her politically ambitious mother, Kulwant Kaur, gets her lover killed and forces her to marry Sarabjeet, a well-connected widower with a five-year-old son. Currently, the show revolves around Manav.

The show went off-air but the cast is still loved by people so much that they follow them in order to know where will they get to see their favourite actors again.

Now, one of the Choti Sardarni actress Drishtii Garewal has revealed a piece of good news. The actress has shared a post on her Instagram profile, revealing her baby bump to her fans.

Check out the post below:

The caption reads – ‘Feels so good not to hide the bump anymore!’

Apart from the Colors TV show, Choti Sardarni, the pretty actress has also done some credible work in the Northern film industry and was also a part of a Hollywood project titled Barefoot Warriors.

