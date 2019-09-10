Choti Sardarni: Meher's negative behavior upsets Param

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors show Choti Sardarni will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Meher unfolds the truth of her pregnancy to Sarabjit.

Sarabjit initially gets angry on Meher but later supports her decision.

Now Sarabjit is very well aware that Meher will leave him soon and does not want Param to get affected with the same.

Sarabjit thus asks Meher to behave negative with Param so that he starts hating her.

Sarabjit does not want Meher to break Param’s heart and walk away.

Meher agrees with Sarabjit and follows his orders.

It would be really interesting to see Meher succeeds in breaking Param’s heart or no.