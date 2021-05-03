Choti Sarrdaarni: Sarabjeet to surprise Meher; but there is a twist to it

MUMBAI: These days a very happy storyline is shown in COLORS show Choti Sarrdaarni where Meher is back and the entire family is happy to see her back.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Meher and Sarabjeet have their happier moments with the children and all seems to be going on well.

In the upcoming episode, Sarabjeet will surprise Meher by gifting her green bangles and he comes to meet her in disguise, that when Meher is surprised and tells him to leave as if anyone sees him then a problem would arise.

That’s when Sarabjeet will hug Meher they would lose balance and fall on the bed which makes a loud noise and Kulwant will come with a group of women to see who has entered Meher’s room and the couple doesn’t know what to do know.

But the track of the show will be getting interesting as Meher will begin to get scared of Sarabjeet, as when he would try and go close to her, she would get angry and would warn him to stay away from her.

Later Sarbjeet gets astonished seeing Mehar in such a condition where Mehar even takes a vessel to throw at Sarbjeet while he manages to safeguard himself.

What will be the reason to which Meher is behaving like this, well for that keep watching Choti Sarrdaarni.

