Christmas Celebration on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Dec 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol’s this weekend’s episode would be the episode which everyone has been waiting for since the show started as the superstars of last season Salman, Nitin, Vibhor, Kunal ,Ankush and Neelanjana would be returning on the stage to challenge the prodigies of this season.

Contestants of both the seasons and the judges celebrated Christmas on the sets of Indian idol season 11.  All of them had a gala time decorating the Christmas tree and singing Christmassy songs. All of them seemed in full Christmas mood.

All the contestant’s duo gave fabulous  performance and made the atmosphere more melodious and musical. 

Stay tuned and watch Indian idol season 11 every Saturday and Sunyday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

