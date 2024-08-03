COLORS' actors talk about the importance of Mahashivratri and women power in their life

MUMBAI: Ram Yashvardhan essaying the role Lord Shiv in COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti’ says, “Ardhanareshwar is one of the most powerful avatars of Lord Shiv who merges with his consort Parvati, creating a form that was half-man and half-woman. It represents the harmony between the male and female aspects of the universe. Lord Shiv, the greatest deity knows that he is incomplete without his better half, Shakti. On this auspicious day when we celebrate the Maha Shivratri and Women’s day, I am reminded of the profound impact our labour of love has had on people and I hope they understand the value that women bring to our lives. May our prayers bring us closer to the divine.”

Subha Rajput essaying the role Goddess Shakti in COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti says, “The divine coincidence of celebrating Maha Shivratri and Women's Day together symbolises one of the most potent forms of Lord Shiv - Ardhanareshwar. It represents the synthesis of masculine and feminine energies of the universe (Purusha and Prakriti) and illustrates how Shakti, is inseparable from Shiv and vice versa. I hope our show continues to bring the viewers the same enlightenment as it has always.”

Garima Verma essaying the role of Maa Ganga in COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav’ shares, “Being a Shiv Bhakt, I feel a sense of honour to play the role of Ganga in the show, Shiv Shakti -Tap Tyag Tandav. Mahashivratri is a all about connecting with the spiritual essence of Lord Shiva and Ganga. Like everytime, I will be visiting temples, offering prayers and flowers to lord Shiva, Shakti, and Ganga. Beyond these rituals, the role of Ganga prompts me to think about the profound truths of life— the constant flow of change and renewal. It's a humbling experience that fills me with gratitude. Since, the festival is falling on the Women’s day, I would like to salute all the women power around me who are the Shaktis in our life. Om Namah Shivay!”

Sudhaa Chandran, embodying Kailashi Devi in COLORS’ ‘Doree,’ expresses, “Lord Shiva is the ultimate source of creation and destruction, embodying supreme consciousness. Before embarking on anything significant, I seek blessings from Lord Shiva, who symbolizes both creation and destruction. On Maha Shivratri, I visit the Shiv temple with my family and loved ones, drawn to its deep spiritual significance. This day serves as a reminder to release past regrets and future worries, focusing instead on the boundless possibilities of the present moment. As Mahashivratri coincides with Women’s Day, it becomes crucial to acknowledge the importance of women. Shivji, known as Ardhnareshwar, is incomplete without Shakti. On this day, I salute to each and every ‘Shakti’ out there. Jai Mahakal, may Lord Shiva's blessings be with us always.”

Shagun Pandey, who portrays Veer in COLORS’ ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar says, "Ardhanareshwar represents the unity of masculine and feminine energies within Lord Shiva, highlighting the inseparability of Shiva and Shakti. So are we! Each of us is incomplete without ‘Shakti’ in our life. My Shakti is my mom!" He adds, "I find inspiration in Shiva's teachings for peace and purpose. Shiva is the God of meditation who instills in me a sense of tranquility and purpose amidst life's challenges. Every Maha Shivratri, my family and I make sure to visit a Shiv temple to seek his divine blessings. Wishing everyone a joyous Maha Shivratri.”

Karamm Rajpal portrays the role of Raj in COLORS’ Qayaamat se Qayaamat Tak’ says, , "For me, Maha Shivratri is a moment to step away from the chaos and discover myself in silence. It's like finding a hidden doorway backstage, where the real performance unfolds. Before this sacred night, I cherish simple rituals—lighting candles, chanting hymns, and reflecting quietly. Lord Shiva, the cosmic dancer, embodies Ardhanareshwar, symbolizing the unity of masculine and feminine energies. This celebration reminds me of the importance of women, as Shakti, in our lives. Through offerings and prayers, I feel liberated, letting go of ego to embrace existence's vastness. Maha Shivratri isn't just a festival—it's a chance to pause, reflect, and connect with something greater. Om Namah Shivaya!"

