COLORS announces the 13th edition of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, unlocking a whole new level of danger

MUMBAI: The nation’s favourite stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is set to make a comeback on COLORS with its 13th edition. Packed with adrenaline-inducing adventures and unexpected twists, this season will unleash an unprecedented level of danger. With its record-breaking viewership in the previous seasons, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has emerged as one of the top-rated non-fiction shows in the Hindi GEC space over the years. Conceptualised in the jungle, the 13th edition of the show will feature 14 contestants across different vocations, rising to take on the most terrifying challenges in the exotic landscape of South Africa. The iconic filmmaker and ace action maestro, Rohit Shetty will return as the host leading and mentoring the daring troop as they fight their phobias.

Continuing their long-standing association with the show, Maruti Suzuki steps aboard as the presenting sponsor. This season will feature popular faces including seasoned actorRohit Bose Roy, B-town diva Daisy Shah, Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, popular television actors Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Sheezan Khan, singers Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur, Moroccon model Soundous Moufakir. Produced by Endemol Shine India, ‘Maruti Suzuki Presents Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Special Partner Cera Sanitaryware, Associate Partners Smith & Jones Pasta Masala, Amazon.in, and Himalaya Anti Hair Fall Shampoo will premiere on COLORS soon.

Pavithra KR, Revenue Head, COLORS, Viacom18 said, “The legacy of our flagship property, Khatron Ke Khiladi grows with the love of the viewers, who eagerly anticipate the thrills it brings every year. An incredible platform for advertisers to engage with the audience, the show will capture the brave hearts competing to earn the title of the ultimate Khiladi. We are delighted to continue our long-term association with Maruti Suzuki, our presenting sponsor, and warmly welcome Cera Sanitaryware as our special partner, along with Smith & Jones Pasta Masala, Amazon.in, and Himalaya Anti Hair Fall Shampooas our associate sponsors.Considering the show has always been a sponsor delight, we are confident to have more sponsor partners onboard. We are glad to have a stellar line-up of contestants and wish them the best as they challenge themselves under the guidance of our host, Rohit Shetty.”

Shital Iyer, Head, Non-Fiction, COLORS, said,“Khatron Ke Khiladi has etched a remarkable place in the hearts of millions of viewers over the years, owing to its unparalleled fandom. The previous seasons garnered immense success with exceptional ratings, and it will be exciting to witness the upcoming edition scale up the danger quotient. We have 14 brave contestants, who will wage a war against their fears under the mentorship of the one and only Rohit Shetty. Prepared to enliven the spirit of the jungle, the 13th season promises a heart-pacing dose of adventure, courage, and entertainment in the picturesque backdrop of South Africa.”

Host Rohit Shetty said,“Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest. It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons. I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants and introducing them to the stunts we have planned.”

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It brings us immense pride to associate with Khatron Ke Khiladi for the fifth time in a row. At Maruti Suzuki, it’s our constant endeavour to associate with properties that dial in on youthful and dynamic imagery quotient. Hence, we are extremely delighted to continue this partnership along with the iconic Swift; it has not only revolutionized the premium hatchback segment in India but also created a benchmark for others since its launch in 2005. It has a cult following amongst the youth and has earned the love of more than 2.5 million customers with its sporty design, powerful performance, and unmistakable road presence. With Swift's proposition of being limitless, we're sure that the contestants of this season of the show will bring limitless action to the viewers.”

