COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house witnesses turmoil over ration

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 16:52
COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house witnesses turmoil over ration

MUMBAI : Breaking traditions is the norm in this game-changing edition, ‘Bigg Boss’ defies yet another long-established convention of distributing a common batch of ration and groceries to all the contestants. The new rule is that the ration will be distributed in four batches for the occupants of the four separate bedrooms. If the occupants of a particular bedroom fall short of a commodity, they will have to make do without it and they're forbidden from borrowing it from other housemates. This decree of 'Bigg Boss' spurred squabbles over food. Shalin Bhanot takes six packets of chicken because he has a medical condition that requires him to have an adequate amount of protein. Sreejita De and Gautam Vig are ruffled about having no chicken at all for themselves. Not to mention, the housemates bicker over a single jar of coffee, as the coffee lovers have their eyes on the jar. It will be exciting to watch how the contestants earn their ration privileges with the changed rule. 

Nothing escapes the eye of ‘Bigg Boss’, who observes that the captain of the house Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has an issue with one of the housemates. Bigg Boss summons her to the confession room and probes her about it. Nimrit shares that she is upset with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who sympathizes with Manya Singh (one of the three contestants who must do all the household chores as part of the punishment for apologizing during the nomination drill). Nimrit conveys that she spotted Priyanka advising Manya that she can cook in accordance with her comfort. Making note of this, ‘Bigg Boss’ empowers Nimrit to relieve one contestant among Tina Datta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma from the punishment of doing the household chores and have Priyanka join the punished trio in their stead. Whom the captain relieves off the chore duty will be interesting to watch.

Despite the drama, the adorable Abdu Rozik brings a fun vibe to the house by dipping into the pool and inviting all the contestants to join him.

Watch the game change like never before in 'Bigg Boss 16’ Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, Taste Partner Priya Gold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday - Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS.

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 16:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Harphoul Mohini: Jealousy! Harphoul feels insecure with Mohini and SK’s friendship
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhavani learns Savi’s truth, plans to snatch her from Sai
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan received zero votes during the nomination
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game...
Exclusive! “This show is something unique and something new on Indian digital platform” Samridhi Dewan on her web series Good bad Girl
MUMBAI: Actress Samridhi Dewan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
AMAZING! Before Krishna Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar has ROMANCED these actors in her previous shows
MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.The actress...
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu actor Shailendra Gaur roped in for movie Om Namah Shivay
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
RECENT STORIES
Interesting! Ranveer Singh rubbishes separation rumors with Deepika Padukone with THIS social media post
Interesting! Ranveer Singh rubbishes separation rumors with Deepika Padukone with THIS social media post