COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind

MUMBAI: The dust hasn’t settled after the storm that the nomination drill brought in the last episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’. In tonight’s episode, the master of the house gives the members of the Dimaag makaan a chance to rid Anurag Dobhal of perennial nomination, a punishment he got for violating a cardinal rule of the show. The Dimaagwale are tasked with nominating another contestant for the rest of the season in Anurag’s stead. Most of the residents of the Dimaag makaan vote for Neil Bhatt. The new perennial nominee of the house thinks that this was Vicky Jain’s way of getting back at him for nominating his wife Ankita Lokhande for the week. Vowing to exact revenge on Vicky, Neil is coming into his own. Will Neil finally play the game without the fear of judgment?

A feud over food takes over the house as Aishwarya Sharma and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi lock horns. Aishwarya is adamant that Khanzaadi should cook her own meals after the latter threw a giant tantrum over house duties. Not ready to relent, Khanzaadi declares that she will steal food from one of the makaans. When Vicky tries to intervene in the matter, Aishwarya yells at Vicky, asking him to mind his own business. She is determined to not let Khanzaadi cook with the rest of the members of the Dum makaan. Will this kitchen clash simmer down?

