Colors to bring Naagin season 1 back on TV

MUMBAI: The quarantine has got special with a list of old and iconic shows that have returned on TV. With the complete lockdown, channels are re-running the shows and making fans all nostalgic.

Similarly, Colors has bought old shows back for its viewers. They are already having re-run of their popular shows namely Belan Wali Bahu, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss 13 and from tonight even Balika Vadhu will have a re-run on Colors.

Now, we hear that TV’s popular supernatural show Naagin season 1 which featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in the lead roles, will also be telecasted once again.

One of the actresses from season 1 Sudha Chandran, who depicted negative role as Yamini, is happy to have the show back. She took to her Instagram and announced about the same. Take a look!