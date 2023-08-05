COLORS brings magnum opus mythological show - Shiv Shakti - Tap, Tyaag, Taandav featuring Ram Yashvardhan & Subha Rajput

Taandav featuring Ram Yashvardhan

MUMBAI :In a world of fleeting uncertainty, the power of love and devotion is set to take centre stage in COLORS' upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’. This magnum opus delves into the first love story of the universe, exploring the journey of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati’s love, duty, sacrifice and separation that translates into tap, tyaag, and taandav. Created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav’, stars popular actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively.

Set to embody the role of Shiv, Ram Yashvardhan says, “It is the highest honour to be essaying Lord Shiva in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav, a show created by the maestro of mythological storytelling Siddharth Kumar Tewary and presented by COLORS. Amid the transient nature of everything that surrounds us, this show brings a timeless love story that transcends all emotions. As a Shiv bhakt myself, this show means a lot more than a role to me and is my tribute to the supreme lord. Many of us say that work is worship and, in my case, it’s true and how.”

Ahead of being seen as Shakti, Subha Rajput says, “Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav depicts the grandest love story rooted in the themes of divinity, devotion, sacrifice, and duty. Both these deities are the reason why we trust that love is forever. What a privilege it is to have the chance to illustrate the glory of our gods through my craft!  Siddharth Kumar Tewary has a knack for enlivening mythological tales, and I’m blessed beyond belief to be part of his vision. I thank COLORS for canvassing this offering in the most magnificent way.”

 

 

