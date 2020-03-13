COLORS’ Choti Sarrdaarni hits a double century

MUMBAI: It’s always a time for immense joy and celebration when a show crosses an important milestone. COLORS’ Choti Sarrdaarni’s cast and crew are reveling in the success of the show completes 200 episodes. Celebrations galore as the team got together to mark the achievement by cutting a special cake.

Currently, in the show, Sarabjit blames Mehar for tricking him once again. Later Ginni and Rana behave a little weird and leave the hotel in a hurry. Mehar, on the other hand, blames Kulwant for informing Ginni and Rana about their plan.

Expressing her happiness on the success of the show, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says, “ It feels like yesterday that we started shooting for the show and here we are celebrating a milestone. It has been a great journey and I would like to thank all my fans and audience for their incessant support. Mehar’s character has been a lifechanging one for me and I have been fortunate to have such supportive costars to work with.”

Avinesh Rekhi who plays Sarabjit said, "We are extremely grateful to our lovely audience who has always been supportive and have appreciated our hard work. The journey so far would have been impossible without their appreciation and love. I am delighted to be associated with a show like Choti Sarrdaarni and look forward to a joyous ride ahead.”