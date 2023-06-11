COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change

The one-of-its-kind collaboration will help raise awareness around girl child abandonment through their latest show ‘Doree’. Starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudhaa Chandran, and Mahi Bhanushali, the show raises relevant questions on the rights of girl child through the lens of six-year-old girl
Beti Padhao

MUMBAI: COLORS, India’s leading Hindi GEC, today announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, to address the issue of girl child abandonment, through the launch of its new fiction show Doree. Television as a medium has played a huge role in holding a mirror to society and led to many women becoming agents of change. With an aim to bring societal change and address the gender bias against girl child, through this association COLORS aims to raise awareness about the social evil of girl child abandonment. In addition to launching a primetime show on the subject, as part of this association, COLORS will promote the 24-hour emergency toll free Childline India helpline number (1098) for those seeking assistance for any abandoned girl child across the nation. Doree, airing every Monday to Friday at 9:00pm on COLORS, aims to generate popular conversation and thereby raise awareness on the issue of girl child abandonment.  

Hon’ble Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs says, “Just as a nation’s progress is defined by how it treats its women and children, similarly entertainment’s impact is defined by how it can change mindsets. Under the guidance of our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has made great strides through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in changing the way girl child is perceived. I’m glad that our country’s foremost entertainment channel COLORS has joined in this initiative to create a show, Doree on the important but often overlooked issue of girl child abandonment. The channel will be raising awareness of our Childline India 1098 helpline amongst viewers and provide the much-needed popular support to this initiative.”*

Kevin Vaz, CEO – Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “We are honoured to be partnering with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness about the prevalent issue of girl child abandonment through our new show, Doree and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative. As the country’s most watched primetime entertainment destination, joining forces with the ministry to promote the Childline helpline number through our show is poised to catalyse meaningful behavioural change in society.  We are hopeful that Doree will touch the lives of millions of viewers and bring focus on the social evil of girl child abandonment.”

The social drama revolves around a six-year-old Doree fighting against a patriarchal society for her rights and features popular television actors Amar Upadhyay as Ganga Prasad, Sudhaa Chandran as Kailashi Devi Thakur, and child actor Mahi Bhanushali as Doree.  

Let’s pledge to bring a change in the society with ‘Doree’ premiering tonight at 9 pm and thereafter every Monday to Friday only on COLORS

