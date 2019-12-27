Colors to launch new show on child marriage

MUMBAI: Colors TV has given the audience several interesting shows. It will come up with yet another exciting project.

As per the recent reports by media, Colors is soon to come up with a show based on the concept of child marriage. The concept which was loved by the audience and fans in Balika Vadhu is soon to be revisited.

The show which will be produced by Shashi Sumeet productions will have a child actress playing the protagonist. The show will revolve around her life and marriage.

As per the reports by IWM Buzz, Arina Dey has been roped in to play a crucial role in the series. She will play the mother of the female child and will have a strong personality. The actress was seen in Muskaan as Aarti Bose.

