COLORS’ ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ actor Shruti Choudhary talks about women's struggles in underage marriage

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:45
Shruti

MUMBAI: COLORS' 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' captivates audiences with the story of an underage bride Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and a cop Veer (played by Shagun Pandey), as they strive to build trust and navigate the complexities of married life despite their differences. Amassing love for her portrayal, Shruti Choudhary goes beyond the conventions to embody the role of Bulbul. As per the storyline, Bulbul is asked to give birth to the child to rectify the dosh in her Kundali. She shares that while performing this scene in particular, she felt the pain that women feel when they are told to have a baby to solve any problem. She shares that she was a little nervous while doing the scenes as she related to it being a woman.  She also shares that one should stand up for oneself and speak up for one's own rights.
 
Essaying the role of Bulbul, Shruti Choudhary says, “It's a sad reality that women are often expected to be a ‘mother’ immediately after marriage. I believe families must recognize and support that women aspire beyond starting a family. While portraying the role in the show, I gained a deep understanding of the pressure women face when pushed to conceive. While babies are undoubtedly a blessing, it's equally essential to determine the right timing for such a significant life event. Playing the character of Bulbul has been incredibly fulfilling for me because it allows me to empower women to forge their paths and challenge societal norms. I'm profoundly grateful to my fans for their unwavering support and continuous love for both my character and the show.”
 
Currently in the show, Bulbul falls down the stairs during the Gangaur Visarjan, which reveals Drishti's plan to expose her fake pregnancy. Bulbul is rushed to the hospital, and it's disclosed that she isn't pregnant, which shocks Sulakshana. Meanwhile, Veer succeeds in a raid but is interrupted by news of Bulbul's accident. On the other hand, Bulbul admits the truth to Sulakshana and asks for forgiveness. Will Sulakshana forgive Bulbul?
 
To know more keep watching 'Mera Balam Thanedaar’ at 9:30 pm every Monday to Friday only on COLORS!

Shagun Pandey Mera Balam Thanedaar SHRUTI CHAUDHARY raja ranichi ga jodi Balika Vadhu Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye meet meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/13/2024 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie SPOILER: OH NO! Surya gets shot as he tries to save Imlie from Raghu and gang
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Jhanak SPOILER: WHAT! Anirudh stands against everyone to give Jhanak the best gifts
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Akka Saheb to kick Ishaan out of the house for Chinmay?
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of...
Anupamaa SPOILER: What! Yashdeep's restaurant gets shut; leaves Anupama jobless
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Crew box office day 15: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer is entertaining the audience
MUMBAI: Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew had become a topic of discussion amongst the fans as they were all waiting...
COLORS’ ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ actor Shruti Choudhary talks about women's struggles in underage marriage
MUMBAI: COLORS' 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' captivates audiences with the story of an underage bride Bulbul (played by...
Recent Stories
Crew
Crew box office day 15: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu starrer is entertaining the audience
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Taarak
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Rhymes now in Tamil and Malayalam 
Shark
Shark Tank India 3: Founders of P-TAL return cheques to sharks with gratitude and blessings
Maira
Maira Dharti Mehra aka Dalchini pens a heartfelt farewell note as the show concludes
Vipin Gurjar
Exclusive! Vipin Gurjar roped in for Colors' show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
ELVISH YADAV
Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav to collaborate for a project together
Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Imlie Reunion: Mayuri Deshmukh, Ritu Choudhary and others unite with Sumbul Touqeer Khan for this special reason