Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to shut on 20 March? Ishq Mein Marjawan to replace!

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge launched only last month and it is speculated to bite the dust! Yes, it has been reported that channel is most likely pulling the plug on the show due to low ratings.

‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ opened with decent numbers but the show failed to maintain the momentum in week two.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is on the lines of swayamvar featuring Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra who are hunting for their prospective life partners.

Five male suitors who have participated in the show are Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Balraj Syal, Mayur Verma, and Dr Mayank Agnihotri. And five female suitors are Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen

Matharu Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will most likely air its last episode on 20 March and it will be replaced by Beyond Dreams’ Ishq Mein Marjawan which is returning with a second season.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will star Helly Shah playing the female protagonist in the second instalment while Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha playing the male leads.

