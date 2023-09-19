COLORS’ ‘Parineetii' actor Ankur Verma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly idol

MUMBAI: While everyone’s favourite deity is being welcomed into homes and pandals, actor Ankur Verma from COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’ made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home. The actor shares that it’s high time we think about the impact our actions have on the earth and its environment. Ankur, who is from Delhi is excited about worshipping Lord Ganesha at home for the very first time and has crafted the idol using eco-friendly materials like mud, and shadu mati.

Talking about celebrating eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankur Verma says, “It’s exciting for me to be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and what better than making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol all by myself. Keeping the recent reports of climate change and the importance of going green, I chose to make the idol at home with shadu mati. We owe the younger generation a sustainable future. Instead of talking about change it’s better to lead by example, knowing that our small steps today will go a long way in raising awareness about environmental concerns. Let's celebrate responsibly, not just for us, but for the future generation.”

For the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi track of his show, COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’, all the actors are gearing themselves to celebrate Ganesh Utsav on the set. In the current track, Neetii (Tanvi Dogra) continues to plot against Parineet (Anchal Sahu) to separate her from Sanju aka Rajeev (Ankur Verma).

