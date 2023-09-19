COLORS’ ‘Parineetii' actor Ankur Verma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly idol

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 09:20
Ankur Verma

MUMBAI: While everyone’s favourite deity is being welcomed into homes and pandals, actor Ankur Verma from COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’ made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home. The actor shares that it’s high time we think about the impact our actions have on the earth and its environment. Ankur, who is from Delhi is excited about worshipping Lord Ganesha at home for the very first time and has crafted the idol using eco-friendly materials like mud, and shadu mati. 

Talking about celebrating eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankur Verma says, “It’s exciting for me to be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and what better than making an eco-friendly Ganpati idol all by myself. Keeping the recent reports of climate change and the importance of going green, I chose to make the idol at home with shadu mati.  We owe the younger generation a sustainable future. Instead of talking about change it’s better to lead by example, knowing that our small steps today will go a long way in raising awareness about environmental concerns. Let's celebrate responsibly, not just for us, but for the future generation.” 
For the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi track of his show, COLORS’ ‘Parineetii’, all the actors are gearing themselves to celebrate Ganesh Utsav on the set. In the current track, Neetii (Tanvi Dogra) continues to plot against Parineet (Anchal Sahu) to separate her from Sanju aka Rajeev (Ankur Verma).

Stay tuned to 'Parineetii' airing every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm only on COLORS!

Parineetii aanchal sahu Tanvi Dogra Ankur Verma Parineeti parineet Neeti Rajeev Vishal Solanki Aman Gandhi Dolly Sohi Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 09:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi gets kidnapped
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI: The bride-to-be, Parineeti Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with her beau, Raghav Chadha. But, before she...
Wow! Sangay Tsheltrim recalls meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, expresses being grateful to Salman for his debut in Radhe
MUMBAI: Last week saw the Tsunami at the box office brought by Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan. Directed by Atlee...
Pandya Store: Oops! Hetal almost blurts out the truth, Amresh’s clarification makes Natasha feel easy
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Pandya Store: Romantic! Natasha and Dhaval share an intimate moment
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh no! Isha hallucinates her childhood, Ishaan and Savi try to find her
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Parineeti
Woah! This is what the outfit and shoes cost, worn by bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar
Latest Video
Related Stories
PRATIK SEHAJPAL
Must read! Pratik Sehajpal reacts when asked about wanting more screentime in Naagin 6
Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Anand and Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan's Neeharika Roy share lovely memories on the auspicious occasion Ganesh Chaturthi
Rithvik
Rithvik Dhanjani: “Bappa is always looking out for me”
Shehnaaz Gill
Oh No! Shehnaaz Gill reveals writer's trauma amidst criticism for 'Desi Vibes'; says ‘Don’t take tension’
Gireesh Sahdev
Exclusive! “Our tools will change but our emotions will stay the same.” – Katha Ankahee actor Gireesh Sahdev on the changing landscape of entertainment
Anshul
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actor Anshul Trivedi on spending free time, “I feel it’s critically important for every human being to know their culture, history and heritage.”