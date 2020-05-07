Colors’ to pay tribute to legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing exclusive updates from the showbiz.

The entertainment industry lost two of the magnificent actors this year back to back. Remembering the contribution of legendary actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Colors TV will pay a musical tribute with a special show.

Colors will air a special show titled Dard-E-Dil in remeberance of late Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. The episode will air on Sunday i.e 10th of May at 12pm and 5pm.

Colors’ shared a glimpse of the episode on its official Instagram handle.



