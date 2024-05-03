COLORS’ 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' takes 18 years leap; Rajneesh and Poornima’s love story to take a dramatic turn post tragic accident

MUMBAI : COLORS’ popular show ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ has the viewers hooked to its eternal love story of Rajneesh (essayed by Karamm Rajpal) and Poornima (portrayed by Trupti Mishra), who fight against cosmic powers beyond their ken to preserve their bond. Yet, tragedy strikes as Poornima meets a tragic end in a fatal car accident, leaving Rajneesh shattered. Now, as the sands of time shift, the show takes an eighteen-year leap, but destiny is committed to test timeless love saga. Rajneesh, burdened by grief, finds himself entangled in a dysfunctional marriage with Shaina (portrayed by Madirakshi Mundle), their daughter Kuku being his only solace. Meanwhile, Poornima's reincarnate, but she is unaware of her past life with Rajneesh. Raised in a Tamil/Gujarati household by her maama, maami, and younger sister, she yearns for the love she's never known, haunted by recurring nightmares that lead her to seek answers from Mahakaal. Amidst the mysteries of fate, will Rajneesh and Poonam's paths converge again? Can they fulfill their sacred vow to remain united against all odds, or will the forces of the universe conspire to keep them apart?

Talking about the changes in his character Karamm Rajpal said, “After 18 years, my character Rajnesh is a completely different person because of everything that he has gone through. It feels like I’m embodying an entirely new role. He is unhappily married and dotes on his daughter. He is still charming sporting a grey beard which only adds to his dashing persona.” He further shared, “I am certain that viewers will love the twists and turns that the 18-year leap brings. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience as a few mysteries start to unfold.”

Trupti Mishra portraying the role of Poonam said, “The theme of reincarnation in Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak has struck a chord with the audiences, and witnessing abundance love is a delightful journey. With all this support and appreciation, I’m stepping into the role of Poonam, who is Poornima’s reincarnate, oblivious to her past life with Rajneesh. I’m challenged with playing a completely new character while also staying true to the core of who

Poonam was in her previous life.” She added, “I will be seen sporting the look of a Tamilian girl, who is super positive. I’m excited about embracing the Tamilian accent from Chennai for this role and I’m sure my efforts in learning it to perfection will come to fruition. Here’s hoping to entertain the audiences to the best of my capacity in a fresh role.”

Watch Rajneesh and Poonam’s journey of love after an eighteen-year leap on COLORS' ‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm only on COLORS!