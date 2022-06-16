COLORS ropes in Nyrra M Banerji and Jiya Shankar for its new supernatural thriller ‘Pishachini’

Nyrra

MUMBAI : It is said that looks can be deceiving. Someone who appears to be an angel may turn out to be a devil in its garb. COLORS is set to bring a thrilling tale of one such conniving demoness in and as ‘Pishachini’. Darkness is unfolding in the quaint town of Bareilly, where Rani, the  Pishachini has been unleashed. The town is mesmerised by Rani, however, free from her grip and who sees Rani’s true character is Pavitra. The show will feature popular actors Jiya Shankar as Pavithra while Nyrraa M Banerji will play the character of Rani aka  ‘Pishachini’ 

Nyrraa M Banerji said, “Supernatural shows have always excited me and I am thrilled to be part of 'Pishachini'. Rani is one of the most complex characters that I have ever played and I want to thank COLORS for trusting me with this role."

Essaying the role of Pavithra, Jiya Shankar said,“ I am elated to play Pavithra's role and be a part of a supernatural show. I am going a don a very different avatar than what I have essayed before and I am looking forward to it."

‘Pishachini’ will air soon on COLORS.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 15:58

Latest Video