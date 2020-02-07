News

Colors’ Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi to REPLACE Bigg Boss 13?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
07 Feb 2020 05:49 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Colors bringing a new reality show titled ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi’ wherein Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently part of Bigg Boss 13, will hunt for a groom in the show.

In short, the show will be on the lines of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, which was hosted by TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and aired on NDTV Imagine.

We also mentioned about actor Siddharth Shukla, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, may host the show.

Now, the latest we hear that apparently Shehnaaz Ki Shaadi will air on week days and would launch on 17 February most likely taking the timeslot of Bigg Boss i.e. 10.30pm.

But, before that gear up for grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 on 15 February!

Also, are you already looking forward to Shehnaaz Ki Shaadi and how exciting it will be to watch Sidnaaz re-uniting again for a show?

Share your answers by commenting below and stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

 

