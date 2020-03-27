News

Comedian Sunil Grover’s jokes on Coronavirus Lockdown will leave you in splits

Sunil Grover, who is one of the most popular comedians, has shared some jokes on Coronavirus Lockdown that will make you go LOL.

27 Mar 2020 11:57 AM

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. He has established himself as one of the most popular comedians. He has been part of shows like Gutur Gu and The Kapil Sharma Show. His film projects include Bharat and Gabbar is Back. 

The comedian-actor is quite active on social media. As we know everyone is locked up in their homes as government has announced 21 days lockdown due to coronavirus, the comedian has shared some hilarious memes that will leave you in splits. While many memes already exist on social media and are circulating, these are Sunil Grover’s self-made ones, and he has a hilarious take on the coronavirus lockdown. 

Check out the posts shared by comedian Sunil Grover:

