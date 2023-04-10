“A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.

MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar also knows as Kashmira from Star Bharat’s show May I Come In Madam is renowned for her exceptional work i comedy genre. Sapna has been a part of many famous comedy shows on television and still remain relevant with the audience throughout her impressive performance. Although there are very few artists who accept being typecasted being a comedy actor Sapna Sikarwar sheds light on the topic as she speaks about the difference between being a daily soap actor and a comedy soap actor. 

She says, “ Doing comedy is a difficult job not everyone can do that. And I’m glad that I’m know as one of the few female actors who does comedy. I believe a comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor can sometime face difficulty in doing comedy. Although I never cared about the genre about the shows I have been a part of but since I’ve done so many comic show now comedy has become and integral part of my life. 

She further add, “It’s the craft and the character that matters no matter what show you are in. I’m happy that viewers love my work as Kashmira and they still recognise me as Kashmira from May I come in Madam. This makes me feel happy that I make people smile and feel happy through my work and my character and i always try to give my 100% no matter what character, show or genre it is”

The show also stars Nehha Pendse as Madam Sanjana and Sandeep Anand as Sajan Agarwal in lead roles in the show. The upcoming episodes will surely spread laughter around and make the viewers boje tickle.

Stay tuned to watch the all new episodes of ‘May I come in Madam’ every Monday-Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Star Bharat.

