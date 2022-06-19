Commendable! From Bharti Singh to Rubina Dilaik, check out THESE actresses who earn more than their spouses

MUMBAI: Gone are the days when people used to consider everything to be male-dominated. Women these days are standing their own ground, are secure in their own place in personal and professional lives and are inspiring millions of people across the globe. Today, we are here with the list of TV actresses who reportedly earn more than their spouses.

Divyanka Tripathi known for Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein married handsome hunk Vivek Dahiya who also enjoys great popularity. Reportedly, Divyanka earns about Rs 80,000-1 lakh per episode.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin star Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy a couple of years ago. She is an established name in the film and television industry. As per the reports, Anita charges more than Rs 50,000 for an episode. She is also into paid promotions on social media.

Dipika met Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. They got married later. Dipika continued enjoying popularity as Simar for years. Dipika also won Bigg Boss 12. They both make for the most loved TV couples. Reportedly, Dipika charges about Rs 70,000 per episode.

Saumya is best known for playing Roop in Jab We Met and Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress is married to Saurabh Devendra Singh. Saumya charges about Rs 50,000-60,000 per episode.

Rubina is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress is known for Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more shows. She is married to handsome hunk Abhinav Shukla who is also a well-known actor. Now Rubina is reportedly charging about Rs 18-20 lakhs per episode of KKK12.

Sanaya is married to Mohit Sehgal. They met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and hit it off. Sanaya is more popular than Mohit. She reportedly charges about Rs 85,000-95,000 per episode.

