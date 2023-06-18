Commendable Body Transformations by Actors in Bollywood Movies

Bollywood Movies

MUMBAI: All actors put in a tremendous amount of effort and dedication for their films, but there are a few who rise above the rest to immortalise their characters. Be it physical, mental, or emotional aspects, these actors are willing to do whatever it takes in order to literally transform into their characters. Let's review some of these incredible transformations that left us spellbound. 

Salman Khan – Sultan: It was quite evident that Salman gave his all for the role, and the transformation in the movie proved it. The actor did not just gain weight and lose it. He first lost weight, then gained weight and again lost a lot of weight, which was super difficult to do.

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju : Ranbir Kapoor is one Bollywood hunk known for his lean physique apart from his charmingly good looks. The star, who is often seen playing the lover boy in films, went all out to get under the skin of his character, actor Sanjay Dutt, for the biopic.

Rajkummar Rao -  Trapped: It may sound farfetched, but he went above and beyond to get into his character's skin for his movies. For Trapped, he lost about 7 kilos in just 22 days by eating just one carrot and drinking a cup of coffee every day to look malnourished for his role in the movie.

Maniesh Paul - Rafuchakkar : The actor  who plays a silver-tongued con-man and master of disguise, Prince, in his series 'Rafuchakkar, gained 10 kgs for one role and loses 15 kg weight for another during the course of the shoot.

Aamir Khan - Dangal: The take on the life of Indian women wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat saw Aamir Khan going through many drastic body transformations. For his role, he put on 25 kilos and then shredded it all in 5 months. 

Randeep Hooda – Sarabjit: It may sound humanly impossible but actor Randeep Hooda lost around 18 kgs in just 28 days for his role in Sarabjit which captures him playing the role of Sarabjit a guy who gets jailed in Pakistan. With some ingenious makeup, he nearly looked unrecognizable in the movie.

