Commendable! Kapil Sharma credited Archana Puran Singh for his successful career

MUMBAI: Kapil and Archana often pull each others' legs on the show and make guests and audiences laugh with their jabs at one another. Kapil, however, says that they share a friendly relationship in real life, which is how they are able to tease each other on the show.

Speaking to The Man magazine, Kapil has said, “Archana ji has a role in making me a star because she used to appreciate me so much in my days of competitions, and that’s what an artiste needs; it increases morale. There is no formality between us, we are friends, and that is how we can pull each other’s legs on stage."

Before The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil was also part of Comedy Circus, on which Archana was a judge.

Kapil also spoke about all the stars and celebrities he has hosted on the show through the years. He said he was thankful how he got to meet and interact will all the celebrities he was ever a fan of, thanks to his show. “Whoever’s fan I was, they all met me during the taping of my show, or at home.”

“God is great, the very first time I met Bachchan Saab (Amitabh Bachchan) was during my shoot! Did you know who appeared in my first show (Comedy Nights with Kapil, in 2013)? Dharam paji (Dharmendra), who’s such a craze in Punjab. The stars and the big singers have met me with so much love, and have told me – ‘I’m a big fan of yours!’ What can be greater than that," he said.

