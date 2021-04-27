Confirmed! Balika Vadhu to return with a new season soon!

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu was one of the most successful and top shows on television and it had a successful 8 yeas run.

The show's concept and storyline were so real that the audiences connected to it. It made Avika Gor an overnight star and Anandi and Jagya became household names.

The show then took a leap where Anandi and Jagya were grownups and that’s when Pratyusha Banerjee debuted in the world of television and became the new Anandi and then she left the show after two years and Toral Rasputra became the new Anandi of the show.

Even Siddarth Shukla rose to fame with his serial as Shivraj Shekhar and the people loved him in this role.

The show has become a cult show and the fans miss watching it.

As per sources in the channel, Tellychakkar has got to know that the serial will have a brand new season coming up soon.

The auditions of the show had begun and many actors were short-listed for the lead roles but now the auditions have stooped owing to the rising cases of COVID.

Well, isn’t it exciting news, as Season one was loved by the audiences and Avika Gor had become an overnight star with the show?

The show had many awards where the trophies were lifted for best show and best actors and till today it’s the most talked-about shows on television.

