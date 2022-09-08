Confirmed! Rahul Vaidya to not be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

Rahul Vaidya who was touted to be a part fo Jhalak Dikhla Jaa squashes all the rumours.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 10:01
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new tv and reality shows are all set to launch in the upcoming days.

Indian Idol, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and many more have already worked wonders.

And now, Colors TV will be back with its famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 is soon going to be launched.

As per reports, a lot of well-known celebs are approached for the show.

Some of the confirmed contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and many more will be showing their dancing jalwa.

Well, amongst all these, singer Rahul Vaidya being a part of the show made his diehard fans extremely excited.

Rahul won everyone's heart with his fine performance in Bigg Boss 14.

But now, Rahul has taken to social media to squash all the rumours. Yes, you heard it right! 

Rahul won't be a part of Jhalak.

Well, it is indeed a sad news for the fans as we would have loved to see him groove on the stage.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates 

Also read: Rahul Vaidya posts pic of first stage show in pandemic

About Author

