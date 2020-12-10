CONFIRMED! Roadies Revolution fame Kevin Almasifar bags MTV Splitsvilla X3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Well, soon MTV Roadies Revolution will end and the show will pave way for the thirteenth season of MTV Splitsvilla.

Well, every year, popular contestants from Roadies season get a chance to be part of Splitsvilla. In Roadies Revolution there are many eligible male and female contestants who fit the bill as contestants for MTV Splitsvilla X3. Roadies like Abhimanyu Raghav, Akash Verma and Kevin Almasifar come across as entertaining and interesting picks for Splitsvilla.

Well, now the makers of the show have officially announced the name of one Roadie who’s going to be a part of the thirteenth season of the dating reality show. One of the most popular contestants of Roadies Revolution, Kevin Almasifar has been locked for Splitsvilla X3.

Kevin got eliminated from the show within a few weeks but he surely made a strong impact on the viewers and gained immense popularity.

The official handle of MTV announced Kevin being on the board as a Splitsvillian.

