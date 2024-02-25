Conflict! Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani’s Reem Shaikh opens up about facing threats on set; Says ‘Just be grateful I didn’t make your life miserable’

The show has succeeded in holding viewers' attention, but it has also created a lot of hype, mostly because of its amazing ensemble of celebrities. Reem Shaikh talked candidly about an instance in which she faced prejudice from a man on the set in an interview with the popular news portal.
MUMBAI: 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani,' a new series on SonyLIV that stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, and Reem Shaikh, debuted last week. The show has succeeded in holding viewers' attention, but it has also created a lot of hype, mostly because of its amazing ensemble of celebrities. Reem Shaikh talked candidly about an instance in which she faced prejudice from a man on the set in an interview with the popular news portal.

Reem described a particular experience in response to a question on how she overcame difficulties in a male-dominated field, saying, “I've faced various struggles. On one set, a man told me, "Just be grateful I didn’t make your life miserable while you were working on that set." I have faced such comments directly.'”

Jennifer Winget reacted in disbelief and anger as Reem Shaikh related the incident, saying that Reem should have smacked the man. However, in her response, the actress stated, “I've faced such situations several times, but I've always had strong support from a man, and that's my dad. Since my childhood, he has instilled strength in me, making me resilient. If any man tries to mess around with me, I have the courage to look him in the eye and stand up for myself.”

Regarding the series "Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani," Reem plays Ankita, a journalist who enters a legal practice with the sole goal of exacting revenge on her stepfather. Reem said, “I am quite different from my character. She is intelligent and driven by revenge.”

In the courtroom drama Raisinghani vs. Raisinghani, the stories of young lawyers with different ideologies and approaches are conveyed in great detail. As Anushka, Jennifer Winget plays a smart young lawyer who establishes herself in her father's legal practice while being true to her principles in every case she takes on.

Karan Wahi, on the other hand, portrays Virat, a sophisticated and ambitious lawyer set to carry on the firm's legacy. The show explores the lives of these young lawyers, showcasing the variety of ideas and approaches in the legal field. Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath are among the cast members.

