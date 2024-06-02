Congrats: Check out Rupali Ganguly’s romantic moments with husband Ashwin K Verma as they celebrate their 11th marriage anniversary!

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress is extremely talented and needs no introduction. Rupali happens to celebrate her marriage anniversary today with businessman – husband Ashwin K Verma. On this occasion, we take a look at some romantic moments that she shares with him!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 13:10
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular celebrities in Telly town. The actress is extremely talented and needs no introduction.

While she gained immense fame playing the role of Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, she is now seen in daily soap Anupamaa which has won over the audience’s hearts! Rupali has an immense fan following on social media and there are lots of women who take inspiration from her. In Anupamaa, Rupali’s chemistry with Gaurav Khanna is immensely loved and fans often ship them together as #Maan. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anuj and Anupama meet, Shruti also joins them)

Rupali happens to celebrate her marriage anniversary today with businessman – husband Ashwin K Verma. On this occasion, we take a look at some romantic moments that she shares with him!

Rupali Ganguly gives us an insight into a slice of life reel

Rupali and Ashwin making reels is one of the cutest things on social media

Here is a glimpse into Rupali’s family moment

Rupali and Ashwin’s family day out moment!

Rupali and Ashwin look like they are meant to be with each other

Rupali and Ashwin look like they are made for each other as they ring In their 11th year of marriage anniversary!

Ashwin seems to be smitten with Rupali and the video is proof of the same…

TellyChakkar wishes Rupali and Ashwin a blessed and blissful happy marriage anniversary!

Show your love for Rupali and Ashwin in the comment section below…(Also Read: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama finds out that Anuj sent her Mogra)

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television news, Hindi movies and digital projects. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 13:10

