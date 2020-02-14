Congratualtions! Sidharth Shukla wins the maximum votes

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online.

Since day one Siddarth Shukla as made his presence felt in the house, and has emerged as a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house.

As days passed in the house, he became a strong player in the game, and is considered as one the potential winner of the show.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all, now one of his fans made a video to tell everyone why the actor deserves to be the winner of the show.

Now as we all know that Voot has started contestant’s ka asli fans contest and in that Siddarth as beat all the contestants and Siddarth asli fans have emerged as the winning by getting the maximum votes.

Well, there is no doubt that whenever such trending thing happened Siddarth was always ahead and as always won the battle, and there will be no surprises when Siddarth will lift the trophy.

Check out the post :