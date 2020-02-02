Congratulations: Aakriti Sharma is Insta Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is one of the bubbliest actresses and she is full of life.

Currently wooing her fans by her charm in Star Plus’ Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, child actor Kulfi aka Aakriti Sharma has managed to win our hearts not once but many a times.

Watching her as Kulfi in Star Plus show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is a delight to the eyes, and the bond that she shares with Mohit Malik aka Sikander is something the fans simply adore.

Even though the actress is caught up with her school, shoots and personal life, Aakriti still manages to take out time to stay connected with her fans. Almost all her posts have got her 82K likes and nearly 150 Comments, and thus we crown her as Insta Queen of the week.

Take a look at Aakriti Sharma’s Instagram pictures!