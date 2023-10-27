Congratulations: Aashka Goradia delivers a baby boy!

MUMBAI :Television industry is all set to see many new mommies by the end of this year.

Actresses like Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakker, Ishita Dutta, Vidhisha Srivastava, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan among others already welcomed their little ones.

Also Read: KYA BAAT HAI! Moms-to-be Aashka Goradia and Rubina Dilaik ups their maternity fashion and we can't decide who is better

While Aashka announced her pregnancy some time ago. Aashka who is settled in Goa, has been enjoying the pregnancy phase to the fullest by indulging in pre-natal yoga with the help of her husband. She recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her maternity photoshoot with Brent Goble and they looked all things romantic!

She took to social media to share a video with a post that read: Last nine months - it has been about celebrating love and understanding life, more deeply. Growing together and understanding each other more, I love you more and more each day @ibrentgoble

And now finally it's time as Aashka's, husband Brent announced the arrival of their new born! Aashka has given birth to a baby boy and named him William Alexander.

We wish Aashka and Brent loads of happiness and love!