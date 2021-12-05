CONGRATULATIONS! Additi Gupta is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another week, let’s crown yet another telly town diva who is all excited to make her comeback with Sony TV’s Dhadkan Zindagi Ki.

Additi Gupta played her first role as Heer Maan in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Di opposite Harshad Chhopra. The fans simply loved her and Harshad’s pairing in the show.

After this show, she was seen participating in Zara Nachke Dikha, post which she was signed by Gul Khan to play a negative role in the daily TV soap Qubool Hai alongside Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.

The fans simply loved her show Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil where she aced the role of Sanjana Singhal. The beauty left the role post 5 months of shooting due to creative issues. She was also seen in Ishqbaaaz as Ragini Sparsh Malhotra where she entered with Ankit Raaj.

Additi aced her role of Archana opposite Gautam Rode in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 in 2018 post which the news about the diva made headlines. She tied the knot in October 2018 with Kabir Chopra.

The beauty is super elated to be making her grand comeback with the show Dhadkan Zindagi Ki. Even though the actress is caught up with personal life commitments and professional work she still manages to share a glimpse of her life with fans.

With almost 50K likes and 100 comments on nearly all her posts, we would like to crown Additi Gupta Chopra as the Instagram Queen of the week.

Take a look at posts from Additi’s social media handle!