Congratulations: Alice Kaushik is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

MUMBAI: Let’s begin New Year 2022 by crowning yet another telly beauty for being active on social media.

This week’s Insta queen is quite popular among her fans and has been in the news for multiple reasons, the major one being her show Pandya Store's successful run.

Known for her stint in Star Plus’ Pandya Store, the beauty has aced multiple characters in different shows.

Alice Kaushik is indeed ruling the hearts of many as Raavi opposite Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon. Fans have simply loved the on and off screen nok-jhok between them. The diva along with the entire team is often seen sharing fun BTS moments.

Alice was also seen acing her roles in popular daily’s like Kaatelal & Sons, Suryaputra Karn, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Fans adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love and appreciation. The diva has been winning hearts for her acting stint.

Recently, she was seen making headlines for buying a new house post which she was seen clarifying the entire fiasco.

The actress is quite caught up with her personal and professional life but still manages to stay connected with her army of fans. Her posts have got 40K likes and nearly 120 comments.

Tellychakkar would like to crown Alice as Instagram Queen of the Week!

Take a look at her posts from her Instagram handle!