Congratulations: Ankita Lokhande is the INSTA Queen for the week!

MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown another stunning beauty for being active on social media.

Popularly known as Archana, Ankita Lokhande is much loved by her army of fans. Ankita made her television debut in 2006 as a participant in talent-hunt reality show Idea Zee Cinestars.

Later the beauty was seen Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta as Archana opposite the handsome Sushant Singh Rajput. The diva also wooed us by her moves by being a part of the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Ja- Season 4.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut in 2019, by playing the role of Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The beauty is all prepped up to be a part of Bagghi 3, as she plays the role of Shraddha Arya's elder sister and is currently caught up with the promotions of the same.

Even though Ankita is caught amidst heavy shooting schedules, and now promotions of her movie, the diva still manages to stay connected with her fans. Almost all her clicks have got her 120K Likes and nearly 200 comments each, crowning her as the INSTA Queen for the week.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post from her INSTAGRAM handle!