CONGRATULATIONS! Arjit Taneja is Crowned the INSTAGRAM King for the week

MUMBAI: Another week, and here we are with yet another charming lad from the telly town is to be crowned as the Insta King for the week.

Popular for his stint in different shows, Arjit Taneja is much loved by his fans. The lad is currently seen as Agastya in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The charmer has managed to woo his audience with his roles in fiction dramas like Kumkum Bhagya, Bahu Begum, Naagin 5, and others.

Arjit’s bonding with his co-stars have indeed been the talk of the town as the fans have loved getting a daily dose of fun and masti from the sets.

The Delhi ka munda has had female fans drooling over his character of Vivaan Kapoor in Zee TV’s Kaleerein, Azaan Akhtar in Bahu Begum, and now Agastya in Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Even though the actor is caught up with the shooting for his show, he manages to take out time to share his life with his fans.

We also adore the actor for his social media savviness, and his posts have 68K likes and nearly 250 comments.

Hence, this week we crown Arjit Taneja as the Insta King!